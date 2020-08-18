Court documents filed in two cases of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon reveal a teen beat a 38-year-old man with a hammer before shooting him in the chest.
Dorhee Ventura Wofford, 26, of Enid, and Navaeh Emerlro Don Hill, 17, of Oklahoma City, were charged Friday in Garfield County District Court with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Nestor Garcia Ramirez.
Bond had been denied for both. Wofford was arrested Friday by FBI and Oklahoma City Police Department officials. Hill remains at large.
According to an affidavit filed in the cases, at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 3, Enid Police Department officers responded to multiple reports of a disturbance or shooting at 1921 E. Walnut.
Officers arrived at the home and found Ramirez shot, according to the affidavit. Ramirez had been sot in the left ribcage area and had several injuries to his head. Officers found one spent shell casing in the room and a hammer with blood on it.
Ramirez was transported to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.
There were four other people in the residence at the time: a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son, a pregnant 31-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son, according to the affidavit. Officers said the victims reported about $1,300 was stolen during the robbery, along with the 39-year-old woman's wallet and passport.
Detective James Buck spoke with the 39-year-old woman and her son.
The son said he awoke to the sound someone kicking in the front door, according to the affidavit. He said there were about six kicks before the door opened.
He said the men came into the room where he, the two women and other child were sleeping, according to the affidavit. He said he began yelling, waking the others.
The men had them sit at the end of the bed and pointed guns at them. In Spanish, the men said they wanted money, according to the affidavit. One of the men told the other one that person was missing from the room and went into Ramirez's room.
The teen said he gave one of the men $200 because he put the gun's barrel to his mother's temple and were trying to take her, according to the affidavit. He said they were yelling in Spanish for more money. When the pregnant woman went to go to Ramirez's room, Ramirez was shot.
The man who stayed in the room with the teen continued to ask for money and at one point put the barrel of his gun to the teen's head hard enough the boy could not look down, according to the affidavit. When the other man came back from Ramirez's room, he was shaking and told the other man they had to go because he shot someone.
Before the two men left, they stopped at the front door and looked to see if anyone was coming, according to the affidavit. The teen said Ramirez talked to him after the men left and said they hit him in the head and shot him in the ribs.
The teen's mother said the men did not speak Spanish and were primarily English speakers, according to the affidavit. The woman and her son both described the men as being slender, tall, Black men dressed in all black. Both men were described as being young, with the man who went into Ramirez's room being younger than the man who stayed in the room with the women and children.
On Aug. 5, Buck was contacted by Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jonathan Tietz.
The deputy said he received information from someone in the neighborhood who wished to remain anonymous, according to the affidavit. The person saw a silver car parked in front of 1903 E. Walnut on the night/morning of the incident around 1 a.m.
The tipster told Tietz the person sitting in the car appeared to be a woman but was unsure, only seeing the driver by the light of a cellphone they were using, according to the affidavit. About 1:30 a.m., two men ran from the direction of 1921 E. Walnut and jumped into the car, which left traveling west on Walnut.
On Aug. 6, Buck spoke with a woman who lives in the 1900 block of East Walnut.
The woman said she was awakened by her dogs barking about 1 a.m. Aug. 3, according to the affidavit. She said she looked outside and saw two people walking east toward 1921 E. Walnut dressed in all black with one of them possibly wearing a backpack. She said she did not see or hear anything else until hearing police sirens and seeing flashing lights.
Buck asked Officer Jose Torres to review information from a cellphone download of a cellphone found in Ramirez's room, according to the affidavit. The information on the phone was in Spanish. Torres provided Buck with some of the requested information and said based on the messages it appeared Ramirez had been discussing sex for money with one of the phone's contacts, Courtney Flowers.
Buck searched police records for Flowers, also known as Courtney Sherrill, and found a burglary report from June where she is listed as a suspect along with Wofford, according to the affidavit. A 2016 Hyundau Accent was registered to Flowers, matching the description from Tietz.
Flowers was listed as the second owner of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Her sister was listed as the first owner of the car, and her sister's husband was Ramirez's employer.
Flowers was interviewed by Buck and admitted she drove her then-boyfriend, Wofford, and another man she only knew as Navy, to 1921 E. Walnut with the intent to commit a robbery, according to the affidavit. She said she parked her car down the street at an abandoned house, and Wofford and Navy got out and walked toward 1921 E. Walnut.
Flowers said she heard them kicking the front door and later heard a gunshot, according to the affidavit. She said the two ran back to her vehicle and told her to drive away. Flowers said the two told her this was now a murder and not a robbery and talked about Navy shooting Ramirez while Wofford got money from the others in the house.
Flowers said she believed they got $252 with an unknown amount in a wallet Navy had, according to the affidavit. She said the two talked about Navy hitting Ramirez with a hammer before shooting him.
Flowers said she drove the men to her house before driving them to a Motel 6 in Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit. She said Wofford made her take her 5-year-old son with them so the child was with her in the car during the robbery.
Flowers said Wofford pointed the gun he got from her at her and made her drive them to the robbery, according to the affidavit. Flowers said she did not want to do it, but Wofford made her.
Buck noted in the affidavit Flowers' comments are "seemingly contradicted" by a video on her phone dated Aug. 1, according to the affidavit. In the video, Flowers is holding two handguns and having a conversation with an unknown male talking about what she is going to do with the guns.
During the interview, Flowers described the mask worn by Wofford, according to the affidavit. The description given by Flowers matched that given by the 14-year-old boy. She also discussed Navy's handgun being black with an extended magazine, which matched the description given by the pregnant woman.
On Aug. 13, Buck and Detective Tanner Austin spoke with Flowers at Garfield County Detention Facility.
Buck showed a booking photo of Hill to Flowers and she "immediately reacted" and identified Hill as the man she knew as Navy, according to the affidavit.
Flowers, 25, was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and child endangerment, but no charges have been filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.