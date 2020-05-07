Enid manufacturers PT (Parrish Enterprises )and No Man’s Land Foods were recognized as recipients of Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program, according to Enid Regional Development Alliance.
Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program was designed to assist state manufacturers as they retool to develop new products or expand current capabilities.
In the one week the application was available, Oklahoma Department of Commerce received more than 300 applications, according to ERDA. On Thursday Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Commerce awarded contracts to 30 Oklahoma companies. Awards ranged from $25,000 to $150,000, depending on market potential and long-term economic impact of the project on the Oklahoma economy.
The contracts signed between the 30 companies promise the creation of 95 new jobs and more than $15 million in capital investments. Both PT and No Man’s Land will receive the full $150,000 award after benchmarks are met.
According to the contracts, PT pledges to add six jobs and spend $750,000 at its metal fabrication facility.
“We are honored to be a recipient of the Manufacturing Reboot Program,” said Matt Parrish, president of PT. "Working with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and ERDA has been great. It is nice to see such strong support for manufacturers."
Funds for No Man’s Land will be used to increase beef jerky production capacity. The company also pledges to invest $4.3 million to support the project.
“No Man’s Land Foods is both honored and humbled to receive this grant from Governor Stitt’s manufacturing reboot program," said Peter Dillingham, chairman of No Man’s Land Foods, LLC. "This grant will greatly assist us in expanding our operating capabilities to support our growing meat snack business. We are grateful for their support and we will work hard to make the state of Oklahoma proud."
“ERDA is proud to have two great Enid companies, PT and No Man’s Land Foods, selected as recipients of the Manufacturing Reboot Program," said ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell. "Both companies are prime examples of the innovative businesses we have in our community, and we look forward to supporting them through their growth.”
Oklahoma Department of Commerce also has released the Oklahoma Bounce Back Assistance Program to support companies’ growth plans during this time and to combat the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about the program, go to www.okcommerce.gov.
