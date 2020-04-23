2 charged in connection to February shooting, robbery

Two Enid men were charged Thursday in connection to a Feb. 19 shooting and robbery on Mosher Drive.
Henry Anthony Evans, 19, Tavion Jamal Bebee, also known as Travion Jamal Bebee, 18, were charged with counts of first-degree robbery and conspiracy. Evans also was charged with a count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Online court records show arrest warrants have been issued for both, with bond set at $100,000 for Evans and $50,000 for Bebee.
Enid police were dispatched at 8:59 p.m. Feb. 19 to 1700 Mosher Drive on a report of a shooting, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The victim told police he'd been contacted by Bebee and a 17-year-old juvenile about purchasing marijuana from him. He said the two arrived about 8:30 p.m., according to the affidavit. After a few minutes, Bebee said he needed to go get the money and when he returned to the apartment, took an oddly long time to shut the door.
The victim said another man, wearing a white mask, red-hooded sweatshirt, black sweats and black shoes, entered carrying a pistol and told him to give him the drugs, according to the affidavit. The victim said he heard a loud bang and lost his hearing. The man said when he came to, he realized he'd been shot and went downstairs to another apartment to get help.
The victim said he saw Bebee, the juvenile and the shooter running northbound on Johnson, according to the affidavit. He told police he was 80% sure the shooter was Evans. He said he recognized Evans' voice and knew Evans because he played football with him at Enid High School.
While speaking with police at the hospital, the victim's phone went off several times from receiving messages from Bebee, according to the affidavit. Officers seized the victim's phone as evidence.
Evans and Bebee, when interviewed by police, both denied involvement in the shooting.
Bebee told police when he left the victim's apartment to get to his money he was approached by two masked men, one of whom put a gun to his back, according to the affidavit. He said once they were inside, he was pushed aside and they shot the victim. Bebee said he and the juvenile then ran to a friend's apartment.
Evans told police he'd been at the same friend's apartment where Bebee and the juvenile ran following the shooting, according to the affidavit. He said he was there playing video games and his girlfriend and her sister picked him up and went home.
Detective Kevin Everley obtained several hours of video surveillance from Evans' apartment complex from the day and evening of the shooting, according to the affidavit. In the video, Evans was seene wearing black sweat pants and a red-hooded sweatshirt.
On March 24, 2020, Everley spoke with a man who was at Evans' apartment with Evans, Bebee, the juvenile and others prior to the shooting.
The man said there were conversations about going to buy marijuana and then rob someone of their marijuana, according to the affidavit. He said he did not know who started the conversation but everyone was part of it and knew what was being discussed. He said around 8 to 8:30 p.m. another man arrived to pick them up and he was told to go home.
Police identified the man who showed up to give the others a ride as a 17-year-old boy and spoke with him April 15.
The teen told police he was contacted by Bebee and was asked for a ride. He said he picked up Bebee, Evans, the other juvenile and a man he didn't know and drove them to the apartment building on Mosher Drive, according to the affidavit. He said Evans told him to drive to the 700 block of South Johnson and park with the lights off and the vehicle running.
He said they all left the vehicle for about five minutes before running back, getting in and telling him to "Go, go, go," according to the affidavit. The juvenile said he was told to drive them to Indian Oaks, and they all got out of the car before it came to a stop.
Evans and Bebee both face no less than 10 years in prison on the robbery charge and up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000 on the conspiracy charge. Evans also faces up to life in prison on the assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge.
