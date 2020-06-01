Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice woke up Sunday feeling numb with the images of the night before playing over in her head.
What had started as a peaceful protest at a busy intersection in northwest Oklahoma City ended in downtown with tear gas being fired into crowds as police officers formed a perimeter around their headquarters to block off thousands who were protesting police brutality and racism.
“I don’t know how to describe what I saw last night,” said Nice, the councilwoman for northeast Oklahoma City. “What we saw last night was a lot of emotions that folks are trying to channel because they are so frustrated and have been for so long.”
A white Minneapolis police officer was charged this week with the murder of George Floyd, an incident that was captured on video and sparked protests across the nation in recent days.
That wave of unrest reached Oklahoma City Saturday evening, beginning with protestors blocking a busy intersection and then marching to police headquarters.
Floyd’s name was shouted by protestors but there were also accusations of misconduct by local police and systemic racism across the state.
Oklahoma City leads the nation in the rate of people killed by police, according to data analyzed by MappingPoliceViolence.org.
Oklahoma has the nation’s highest incarceration rate, with the rate five times higher for black Oklahomans than white.
“It’s more than just George. It’s more than just the cops,” said Sierra Nelson, an Oklahoma City resident who joined the protest.
Kedra Brown said she joined Saturday’s protest because of her one-year-old son.
“I’m terrified for him, absolutely terrified about him growing up as a black man in this world,” Brown said, standing in the middle of NW 23 and Classen, where the protest began.
Police using force to clear the intersection pic.twitter.com/FGhjKuMN1q— Ben Felder (@benfelder_okc) May 31, 2020
“You say you want peace but you have shown that you do not want peace,” one officer said over a loudspeaker. “This is an unlawful assembly.”
Councilwoman Nice said she had concerns with the way police responded and feared it fed the narrative in her community that police are not on the side of black residents.
“We understand the frustration of what happened in Minneapolis, we understand the frustration of what happened in Louisville and we understand the frustration of Ferguson because it has happened here,” Nice said.
Nice said she wants to the police department to be more proactive in recruiting non-white officers and she also wants the department’s citizen oversight committee to be strengthened.
Councilwoman JoBeth Hammon, who represents the ward where Saturday’s demonstrations took place, said she hopes the protests lead to more conversations about the role of police and the financial investments the city makes in the police department over other departments.
“We are talking about possibly closing a recreation center because of budget cuts and every sociologist will tell you that when people don’t have access to food, access to jobs or access to education it results in the type of problems we see with poverty and crime,” Hamon said.
“In some communities the presence of police does not make citizens feel safe, so I would like to talk about spending some of that money on social services.”
Saturday’s demonstration was just one of hundreds of protests across the country, including in Tulsa where a crowd blocked an intersection in the city’s Brookside neighborhood.
Another demonstration is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City’s northeast neighborhood.
Nice said she was hopeful Sunday’s protest would remain peaceful and believed it might be a more organized event.
“I will be there today and based on what happened yesterday everyone is concerned,” Nice said. “In my community of northeast Oklahoma City people are hurting.”
