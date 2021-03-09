In response to these editorials: ("4 Wrongs", 2-27 21 and "We all have work to do", 3-6-21)
Which wrong? I did identify 4 wrongs in the first editorial.
Everything about Nazi rule is despicable. It was a regime born from evil and hate. It continues to proliferate hate to this day. While I personally see nothing positive about flying the Nazi flag anywhere, the person flying it is entitled to the same 1st Amendment considerations as this newspaper. His expression of his 1st Amendment rights was not the "first wrong" as asserted by editorial.
That goes to the writer's notion that they are the arbiter of what opinions and beliefs are worthy of 1st Amendment expression. Such an attitude, going unchecked, will only lead to a more insidious and destructive wrong; censorship.
Hate is a subjective concept, therefore hate speech must remain protected speech.
Whose work? We can all agree that the last year dealing with the effects of the COVID pandemic has taken its toll on the psyche of all Americans to some degree.
Violence is up in nearly all categories. It was on the rise before COVID. This begs the question. Why did the editorial single out gun violence? Is the cited data attributable to COVID, or the lawlessness in our nation's anti-gun and anti-police cities and states?
There are nearly 70 million lawful gun owners and 400 million civilian-owned guns in this country. Statistically, very few lawful gun owners commit crimes. Hence, I fail to see how "we all" have work to do.
Sadly, Jeff and Dave are gone.
I have noticed the ink taking on a shade of blue. Credible journalism requires balance and objectivity. We'll see.
Steve Kiss
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.