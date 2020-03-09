Days after a judge determined the series of short-term 90-day groundwater permits issued by the state’s water board to a Delaware County poultry farm violated state law and agency rules, the water board issued one of the permits to a different Delaware County poultry operation, the farm’s seventh such permit since 2018, state records show.

Meanwhile, attorneys who represented the Delaware County residents who brought the lawsuit against the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for its short-term 90 day groundwater permitting process urged neighbors of the poultry farms to use the ruling to begin challenging the long-term groundwater permits that have been issued to the farms by OWRB.

In February, Delaware County District Judge Barry Denney granted a temporary injunction against the OWRB from issuing further 90-day groundwater permits to a poultry operation owned by Chau Tran and Donna Nguyen that had moved in across the road from Louanna Cochran, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

Tran and Nguyen’s poultry operation was one of scores of new farms holding tens of thousands of broiler chickens that were established in eastern Oklahoma — especially in Delaware County — beginning in 2017, after Simmons Foods announced the opening of a new chicken processing facility in Gentry, Ark. Many residents who live near the new farms say they were given little to no notice of the farms moving in and have complained about air and water pollution, as well as dry groundwater wells, as a result of the influx of chicken farms.

“The chicken houses were coming into town and they didn’t tell anybody,” said Matthew Alison, one of Cochran’s attorneys in the case. “But they got their registration in line to conduct their poultry operations first because they don’t have to give notice of that. Then they applied for the water permit with the water board. Then they have to give you notice. That’s the first time you knew there was going to be a chicken house across from your home.”

Tran and Nguyen applied for a long-term groundwater permit from the OWRB, and after Cochran was informed of the application, she filed a protest against it with OWRB, stating that issuance of the permit would likely cause pollution to surface and groundwater and to her property. However, after the protest was filed, OWRB in 2018 issued the first of an eventual six separate back-to-back 90-day provisional temporary permits (PTPs) to the farm.

Those short-term permits, according to OWRB, do not require notice to be given to nearby landowners that a short-term permit has been issued, cannot be protested by neighbors, is issued at the discretion of the agency’s executive director and only requires that four points of law be met.

“They can issue them in secret, nobody knows about them, you don’t get any notice of them even though you’re a landowner next door, even though your interests might be impacted, and your protest doesn’t matter,” said one of Cochran’s attorneys Jason Aamodt, who spoke at a community meeting about the ruling in Kansas, Okla., on Monday. “If you find out about it, they (OWRB) will get a letter from you and then they’ll act like nothing ever happened. Then when it comes to the end of that first 90-day permit, they’ll issue another 90-day permit until ultimately, the water board may never near the long-term application.”

