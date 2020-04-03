Gov. Kevin Stitt this week sent a letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to assist Oklahoma’s economy by introducing “tariffs, sanctions, restrictions … or any other action you deem helpful” against Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The two countries have been accused by Stitt and others of “oil dumping,” or saturating the global market in oil in order to harm other countries’ economies.
“These two sovereign nations have knowingly, and for the specific purpose of causing harm to the United States of America, engaged in ‘dumping’ of oil by flooding the market,” Stitt wrote in the letter. “The result has caused an unprecedented crash in the prices and production of Oil & Gas and the corresponding markets.
Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020
Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020
Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020
Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.