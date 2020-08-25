Well, maybe now we have an idea why the press and local health officials were kept from White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx when she visited the state recently.
Records first revealed by the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity show that the task force has recommended Oklahoma close all of its bars and implement a statewide mask mandate.
Both of those policies would contradict the loose reopening process Gov. Kevin Stitt has maintained for the state.
The task force’s recommendations weren’t released to the public or passed along to city and public health leaders until after the press revealed their contents. When Birx came to the state, a shroud of secrecy kept her from the media.
The task force tailors state reports and recommendations based on infections levels. Last week’s version placed Oklahoma in a “red zone,” meaning we have more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. The state’s infection level is the 15th worst in the nation.
Last Friday, the state Health Department reported the state was again over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for a total of 51,746 since the pandemic began. Some 222 of the new cases were in Tulsa County.
Six more deaths also were reported that day; the pandemic total now stands at 726 in the state.
While local mask mandates are starting to show results in many Oklahoma communities, Stitt needs to admit that his laissez faire, see-no-evil policy is not getting the job done.
Meanwhile, we’re looking at pictures of crowded bars in the state’s college communities. The pictures we see give us concern that the coronavirus is the most prevalent mixer in the cocktails.
Gov. Stitt, listen to the White House. Close the bars, mandate masks in small public spaces and protect the people of Oklahoma. Do your job.
