Oversight of public virtual charter schools will get stronger with House Bill 2905, which awaits Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature.
For years, the state has been plagued with problems unique to public online charter schools, including a lack of financial transparency and loose rules on attendance and grades.
HB 2905, from Rep. Sheila Dills, shores up some of the missing links. It requires a parent orientation to outline expectations, tighter definition of truancy and prevents repeated transfers.
It also includes a section making it illegal for a virtual school to deny enrollment based on factors such as race, ethnicity, disability, academic achievement or English proficiency.
For years, public schools have adhered to similar rules and standards.
Those reforms were needed and a step toward consistency, but (for no good reason) Oklahoma’s virtual charter schools will continue to report to a different state oversight panel than other public schools.
When the Legislature agreed to fund online charter schools, it established the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to oversee them. Other public schools report to the state board of education. Two boards means inconsistency and lack of coordinated goals for Oklahoma’s elementary and secondary schools.
House Bill 1859 would have eliminated the virtual charter board and put the oversight to the state school board. It was a common-sense consolidation that died in committee.
House Bill 1229, which has passed the House and is pending in the Senate education committee, would transfer oversight of online charters to the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability.
That doesn’t solve the problem, it just moves it around.
We appreciate the tireless work Dills has spent in bridging the inequities between virtual and brick-and-mortar public schools.
HB 2905 is a good step, although we wish it had gone farther.
We encourage lawmakers to align education under the Oklahoma State Education Department to create one system for one vision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.