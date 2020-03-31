Organizations in Oklahoma that serve victims of abuse expect to be busier than normal while the coronavirus outbreak plays out. We should pray they’re proven wrong.
Oklahoma already has problems in these areas. Every day is a busy day for caseworkers in the state’s foster care system, which has roughly 8,000 abused and neglected children in its custody. The state’s ratio of children in foster care is among the highest in the country.
Meanwhile, places in Oklahoma City like Palomar and the YWCA, which provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims, are teeming much of the time. The police department’s 911 dispatchers field roughly one domestic-related incident call every 15 minutes. Oklahoma’s rate of women killed by men in single-victim, single-offender incidents ranks among the top 20 in the United States and has been among the top 10.
Officials fear the measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 — closing schools, closing businesses, closing churches, discouraging venturing out in public — could ramp up the anxiety that can trigger violence.
“If you’re quarantined with people for 14 days, it can escalate tension, even among health families, especially the fear of the unknown,” says Kim Garrett, CEO of Palomar.
Many people have lost or will lose their jobs due to the coronavirus response. That’s more potential fuel to go along with the isolation and disruption of everyday routines.
“Any of those things that make people feel out of control, they’re going to seek to gain that control back,” says Jan Peery, president and CEO of YWCA Oklahoma City. “They’ll do that by perpetrating violence against their victims.”
Many of these behaviors are rooted in substance abuse and mental health issues, two major challenges in Oklahoma. The state’s rate of adults with serious mental illnesses regularly falls among the highest in the country.
Help is available. Mental Health Association Oklahoma has offered online support group meetings for people who are struggling through these challenging times. Topics have included how to manage depression, how parents can help parents, and strength and serenity.
The head of Heartline said recently that calls to its suicide hotline had spiked amid the early days of the coronavirus. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline operates around the clock at (800) 273-8255. In addition, the website suicidepreventionlifeline.org provides the ability to get help by chat, and other resources.
We can’t make this point strongly enough: If you’re hurting, don’t act out, reach out — to a friend, a professional, a minister, a sibling, a parent. This too shall pass.
The Oklahoman
