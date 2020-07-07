June 11, 1953 - June 12, 2020 Clarence L. Messenger, 67, of Bismark, Ark., was born to Arthur and Virginia (Babcock) Messenger on June 11, 1953, in Enid, Okla. Clarence went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2020. He is survived by Anita, his wife of 46 years, sons Justin and Nicole…