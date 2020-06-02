The coronavirus pandemic put reform of Oklahoma's merit protection system on ice during this legislative session. With this issue, it seems that if it’s not one thing getting in the way of change, it’s another.
The system provides “classified” state employees with various protections that can make it challenging, to say the least, to fire or discipline workers. Those protections don’t exist for “at will” employees.
Oklahoma’s merit protection system has been around since the 1950s and gone through a few updates, the last time in 1982. Legislators and others have pursued reform since that time, with no success. One of the more recent efforts involved then-Labor Commissioner Mark Costello, who in 2013 said the existing system was badly outdated and detrimental.
The head of the Oklahoma Public Employees Association has said some modernization is needed, but he worries about employees’ due-process rights being stepped upon. He also has said whistleblowers could feel the wrath of supervisors if the merit protection system was overhauled.
At the other end of the spectrum are groups such as the State Chamber of Oklahoma. Last summer, a chamber official described Oklahoma’s system as “extremely bureaucratic and inflexible” and noted that Oklahoma’s percentage of classified state employees ranked in the top one-third nationally.
Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, believes he has the right vehicle for reform with House Bill 3094. Among other things, HB 3094 would place all new state hires into a modernized civil service system called Human Capital Management Administration. Existing classified workers could transfer to HCMA or stay in the current classified service until they leave their job.
Osburn, who has spent three years working on reform, said Oklahomans deserve a “world-class human resources system” but that creating one requires collaboration and thorough discussion. He didn’t feel that was possible during this abbreviated, helter-skelter session.
“Forcing something through in the waning days of an unusual legislative session without time for adequate input and discourse is a mistake, so we are going to do it right next year,” Osburn said.
It’s the right move, even if it’s disappointing. Something of this scope — Oklahoma has roughly 36,000 state employees — cannot be done in a slapdash manner.
Ahead of the session, Osburn compared the merit protection system to a rusted-out, 1982 Chrysler LeBaron — it might still run, but needs a lot of work. Moving up to “a used Ford Focus would be a start, but working together, we can shoot for a Porsche,” he said.
Osburn noted that before COVID-19 knocked the session off the rails, each chamber of the Legislature approved bills dealing with civil service modernization. That’s encouraging.
“Helping agencies better manage their workforces produces better, more efficient government for the taxpayers,” Osburn said, “and that’s our ultimate goal.” With any luck, it will finally happen next year.
