The economic collapse from COVID-19 has education leaders across the country urging Congress to provide more relief. Funding, however, figures to be just one part of any recovery.
The U.S. Department of Education recently made $13.2 billion available for use by K-12 schools. A letter sent to Congress last week by the Council of Great City Schools acknowledges that step but says an “educational catastrophe” is pending without further help in the next coronavirus relief bill. Sixty-two urban school district superintendents, including Sean McDaniel of Oklahoma City and Deborah Gist of Tulsa, signed the letter.
“Significant revenue shortfalls are looming for local school districts that will exacerbate the disruption students have already faced,” the letter says. The group seeks about $30 billion.
In Oklahoma, revenues have fallen so steeply in recent months that the Legislature will have roughly $1.3 billion less to appropriate in fiscal year 2021 than it had this year. The governor and legislative leaders say they want to protect core services, but cuts seem inevitable. As Carolyn Thompson, chief of government affairs for the state Department of Education, said recently, “It’s hard to envision a scenario where education doesn’t take some sort of cut.”
Additional federal money will be needed. So too will be a hard look at how schools operate when they return to “normal” this fall, something education policy wonk Ray Domanico explored in a recent essay at the website economics21.org.
Domanico, senior fellow with the conservative Manhattan Institute, says funding will be a major concern, “but there is a growing awareness that the public health needs, laid bare by the COVID-19 crisis, will require serious rethinking of the fundamental organization of the school day and school year. So will the relationships between human resources and technology between school and home.”
Some schools were better equipped than others to handle “distance learning” after their buildings were closed by the coronavirus. Domanico argues that for all but the more advanced and motivated students, learning losses will need attention when in-class instruction resumes, particularly for students in high school and middle school.
Structural changes may be required to accommodate social distancing practices that are likely within schools. Domanico suggests schools could be open five days a week, but a student might attend just three days and work remotely the other two. Another possibility is to alternate weeks of in-school attendance and remote learning.
Technology would be central to such configurations, as would “a tremendous amount of training and preparation for educators,” Domanico writes. “It also will require joint efforts between government and industry on a large scale to create the systems that will finally deliver on the promise of technology in education on a large scale.”
Such changes also would require further involvement and cooperation from parents. “Communications between educators and families will need to be routine, frequent, rational and clear,” Domanico says.
These challenges “will be great,” he says. However, Domanico is on point when he says, “If the federal government is going to be writing big checks, it needs to incentivize fundamental change in schools to prepare for future challenges.”
