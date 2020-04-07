In an excellent article last week by The Oklahoman’s Jack Money about how world events are pounding the state’s energy sector, University of Oklahoma economist Robert Dauffenbach said, “We have been here before.” Indeed, we have — and it hurts every time.
The pain from this latest downturn will require tough choices by policymakers, although a flush state savings account will ease that a bit.
The state budget for fiscal year 2021 is based on estimates of oil selling at about $54 per barrel. The price of late has been closer to $20 per barrel, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Several energy companies have cut their capital expenditures budgets in recent weeks. A $300 million reduction in capital expenditure plans announced Monday by Devon Energy Corp. made its revised budget 45% smaller than originally planned.
All of which makes for nervous times for the tens of thousands of Oklahomans who work for energy companies or whose businesses are related to production and processing.
State political leaders and agency heads may be antsy, too. COVID-19 has closed the state’s casinos, which provide a revenue stream based on gaming activity, and the shuttering of restaurants and bars will affect sales tax revenue.
The current budget faces a $416 million shortfall that will require lawmakers' attention. The good news is that more than $1 billion combined is available in the state’s Rainy Day Fund and its equalization fund. The state also received about $300 million in June 2019, the result of revenues exceeding the estimates that were used to build this year's budget.
In February, the state Board of Equalization projected an essentially flat budget for FY 2021 and a FY 2022 budget of $7.9 billion — that would be $400 million less than this budget year. But again, that was before COVID-19.
In late February, when oil was selling at $47 per barrel, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said funding for core services such as education, health and infrastructure were “going to be solid” for FY 2021. Now, McCall says, “The House is going to put forth a stabilized (i.e. essentially flat) budget for '21. Given the uncertainty of things right now, that stabilized approach is prudent.”
Steve Agee, an economist and dean of the Meinders School of Business at Oklahoma City University, says the outlook will improve post-coronavirus, when demand for oil increases, and when Saudi Arabia and Russia end their feud. Meantime, he told Money, there is “no question that this is going to be a dire circumstance.”
McCall acknowledges that the longer the low energy prices persist, the more challenging the FY 2022 budget will be. “There’s going to be an impact, no question about it,” he said. “But we’re going to get through it.”
No doubt that’s true. But Oklahoma state agencies would do well to brace for some pain, a feeling they know all too well.
The Oklahoman
