ENID, Okla. — Great Salt Plains Health Center has opened a dental clinic in Varsity Square on 30th in Enid, the second dental clinic for the organization, following the one in Cherokee.
A ribbon cutting was held Monday, June 26, 2023, to celebrate the opening of the latest service to be offered by Great Salt Plains.
Tim Starkey, CEO of Great Salt Plains, has been with the company since 2008, and said it was known for a long time that Enid needed another dental clinic. He said there is a large number of low-income and uninsured people in the area who need dental care.
"So as we've been in the area, and throughout our service area, we do as much as we can to provide the needed services, but sometimes resources are limited and we can only afford to do so much," Starkey said. "So we've recognized the need for a long time. The biggest thing that pushed it over the edge for us was that Medicaid expansion has provided additional revenue, both on the medical side and on the dental side, to allow us to operate a dental clinic."
He said through Medicaid expansion, there are more funds available to help meet the high operational costs. Starkey said the dental clinic is in the final unoccupied area of a 14,000-square-foot facility that has been renovated and had multiple services installed.
Starkey said the clinic will provide preventative and restorative dental care. He said there is a limit on certain services with a high cost, such as implants, but Great Salt Plains will be able to work with people based on their income level, even providing percentage discounts in some cases.
"All of the services we provide, medical, dental or behavioral health, are based on income," Starkey said. "So if they're at a certain low income level, we give percentage discounts. And then at our minimum, which is 100% of the federal poverty level, we give a minimum amount that we charge."
Starkey said payment for services is complex, as people with medical insurance can be seen, and that Medicaid now is paying for some dental services. Great Salt Plains also will work with people who don't have insurance.
With the facility now open and accepting patients, Starkey said adding another service to the Enid community will provide more dental care to those who may not have had care in some time.
"As with every service we provide, we're excited to be able to meet a need for people who can't get care anywhere else," Starkey said. "That's the most exciting thing about what we do. There's limited providers of all types, but there's limited dentists that see people without money. So we're just happy to fill that need, serve everybody regardless of their ability to pay and give them quality services."
Great Salt Plains Health Center is located at 231 S. 30th. For more information, visit gsphealth.org or call (580) 233-2900.
