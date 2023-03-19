Today’s column may be short, but it’s got wisdom and truth … it will make you think.
It’s the story of a young and successful executive who was traveling down a neighborhood street, going a bit too fast in his new Jaguar. He was watching for kids who might dart out between parked cars when he thought he saw something. Suddenly, a brick came out of nowhere and smashed into the Jag’s side door.
The young executive slammed on the brakes, backed up and jumped out of his car. Angry, he grabbed a nearby kid, pushed him up against a parked car and shouted, “What was that all about? What the heck were you thinking? This is a new car and that brick you just threw will cost me lots of money!! Why did you do that?”
The young boy was very apologetic. “Please, mister … please, please!,” he pleaded, “I am so sorry but I didn’t know what else to do. I threw the brick because no one else would stop …”
With tears running down his face, the kid pointed to a spot just around a parked car. “It’s my brother,” he said. “He rolled off the curb and fell out of his wheelchair, and I can’t lift him up.”
Sobbing fearfully, the boy asked the stunned executive if he could please help his brother get back into his wheelchair. “He’s hurt and he’s too heavy for me to lift.”
Moved beyond words, the driver tried to swallow the lump in his throat and hurried to help the handicapped boy back into his wheelchair. He took out his linen handkerchief and dabbed the fresh scrapes and cuts on the lads face. A quick look told him everything was going to be OK.
“Thank you, sir, and may God bless you,” the grateful brother told the stranger.
Too shook up for words, the man simply watched the boy push his wheelchair-bound brother down the sidewalk to safety.
It was a long, slow walk back to his Jaguar. He had much to think about. The damage to his new car was very noticeable, but the driver never bothered to repair the dent in the door. He kept it there as a reminder to never go through life so fast that someone has to throw a brick to get your attention!
Friends, God speaks to us in many different ways … but when we don’t take the time to listen, He sometimes has to throw a brick to get our attention.
Never forget: “For God so loved the world, He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes on Him will not parish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
“For I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no man comes to the Father but by Me.” (John 14:6
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
