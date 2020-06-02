'Exiled to Indian Country'

Stickball game

This painting by Native American artist Dana Tiger of Muskogee depicts a Euchee (Yuchi) stickball game. (Photo provided by Dana Tiger)

When the Euchee (often spelled Yuchi) tribe made first contact with the European colonizers, the members were located in settlements in eastern Tennessee, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

During the remainder of the 1600s, they traveled to the southeastern United States and established settlements neighboring the Creek Nation in Georgia and Alabama.

The United States did not differentiate the Euchee and the Creek even though they spoke different languages. The two tribes were removed from the Southeast in 1830, and were given a land allotment in Oklahoma.

The Euchee settled the northern and northwestern portions of the land, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. They have been unsuccessful in their efforts to become a federally-recognized tribe independent of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The tribe is reconized by the state of Oklahoma.

They called it the “Indian problem.” The white settlers wanted more land, and the tribes held rich acreages. Removing tribes from the Southeast was more than just an idea by the time Andrew Jackson was elected president in 1828. The Indian Removal Act was among his defining pieces of legislation. Jackson argued that moving tribes west of the Mississippi River would guarantee their survival.  Instead it launched an era of genocide. Thousands died during the forced marches to land designated as Indian Territory. For members of the 39 tribes in Oklahoma, the removal stories have not been forgotten. Neither has the Dawes Severalty Act of 1887, intended to assimilate Native Americans into white society by stripping them of their cultural and social traditions. The ramifications persist today.

“The Muscogee have always reognized the Yuchi as being their own people,” said Richard Whitman, who uses the Yuchi spelling. “We kept being Yuchi. We have our own ceremonies and our own language.”

Sacred ceremonies and Yuchi traditions are practiced at three ceremonial grounds in eastern Oklahoma, said Brent Deo, afternoon director for elementary classes at the Yuchi Language Project in Sapulpa.

“Our ceremonies are what keep us together as a Yuchi people,” Deo said.

The grant-funded Yuchi Language Project offers classes every day for toddlers through high school students and a community class on Wednesday night for parents and anyone else who wants to study the language, Deo said.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation also has a Euchee Language Department, according to manager Yoney Spencer.

