Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town

The Alabama Quassarte Tribal Town has its roots in Alabama. In the 1830s and 1840s the tribe was forcibly relocated to Oklahoma under the Indian Removal Act and now is headquartered in Wetumka with a tribal enrollment of about 400.

Chief Nelson Harjo said the Creek people called the Trail of Tears the “journey of suffering.”

Nelson “Scott” Harjo Sr.

Nelson “Scott” Harjo Sr. is chief of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town.

“There was a lot of death that occurred, there was no time to bury the dead. They would just wrap them up in blankets and set them on the trail,” Harjo said.

The move made it difficult for the tribe to continue its way of life once in Oklahoma. There were no gardens to tend to, game to hunt or homes to live in.

'Exiled to Indian Country'

They called it the “Indian problem.” The white settlers wanted more land, and the tribes held rich acreages. Removing tribes from the Southeast was more than just an idea by the time Andrew Jackson was elected president in 1828. The Indian Removal Act was among his defining pieces of legislation. Jackson argued that moving tribes west of the Mississippi River would guarantee their survival.  Instead it launched an era of genocide. Thousands died during the forced marches to land designated as Indian Territory. For members of the 39 tribes in Oklahoma, the removal stories have not been forgotten. Neither has the Dawes Severalty Act of 1887, intended to assimilate Native Americans into white society by stripping them of their cultural and social traditions. The ramifications persist today.

Harjo is third-generation Alabama Quassarte, with his great-grandmother coming from Alabama on the trail.

“When you put it in terms like that and think about it, that’s not very long ago,” Harjo said.

“It’s like over the years that particular march we had to take, that particular trail, still unfortunately still exists inside our people because we’ve always been made to adapt.”

Harjo said if the Alabama Quassarte warriors needed to fight, they would, but they also remained a reserved tribe and didn’t have to publicly display a fighting spirit. 

Gaylord News

Gaylord News is a University of Oklahoma-sponsored Washington news bureau producing stories on Oklahoma-related issues and the state's representatives for distribution to statewide news outlets.

Harjo spoke of modern-day difficulties his tribe faces, such as low economic development and the need for more upward mobility in society, as well as the extra hoops tribal members have to jump through to advance in society. He expressed the need for society to recognize the Alabama Quassarte people and attempt to understand the history and culture of his tribe.

Adam Seibel is a reporter with Gaylord News, a reporting project at the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

