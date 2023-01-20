After four years at the helm of the Plainsmen, head football coach Rashaun Woods will be leaving for a new opportunity at John Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas.
“Pending board approval, yes,” Woods said when asked if he was going to John Tyler.
Woods’ departure is effectively immediately, Enid Public Schools said in a press release.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Enid Public Schools,” Woods said in the release. “The administration, faculty, and parents have been nothing but supportive in its football program and coaching staff. The friendships that my family and I have made over the course of my time here will be the main thing above all that I will remember. I have given my very best to these young men and I pray it leads to future success.”
“We appreciate the work Coach Woods has put into the Plainsmen football program,” Billy Tipps, EPS athletic director, said in the release. “We look forward to building on the successful groundwork he has laid, and we hope to press on to even greater achievements in the future.”
After taking over the program in 2019, Woods was 0-10 in his first season. From then to 2022, Woods led a turnaround, culminating in a 6-6 season in 2022 with a first-round playoff win before a loss in the second round to Bixby.
“I remember my first year, having about 30 or 40 varsity players,” Woods said. “We were extremely tough and played with a lot of sophomores and freshmen. We revamped the weight program and started teaching the fundamentals and slowly building from the ground up. This year, we got over the top with the playoff win.”
Woods’ overall record in his four seasons was 11-32.
Woods also led a senior class that has seen seven players commit to playing college football, including three to FBS schools for the first time since 1963. Enid also has sent two players to the Big 12 in the past two seasons.
“I’m proud of those guys,” Woods said. “A lot of those guys played as freshmen for me. We had the chance to develop some great young men. A lot of guys contributed to a team that needed every guy we had.”
Offensive coordinator Cameron Conder will be the team’s interim coach.
