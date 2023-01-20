ENID, Okla. — Enid High School’s head football coach Rashaun Woods announced Friday morning, Jan. 20, 2023, he has accepted a head football coaching position at John Tyler High School in Tyler, TX, effective immediately.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Enid Public Schools,” said Woods. “The administration, faculty, and parents have been nothing but supportive in its football program and coaching staff. The friendships that my family and I have made over the course of my time here will be the main thing above all that I will remember. I have given my very best to these young men and I pray it leads to future success.”
Woods completed four seasons at EHS. During his tenure, he took the Plainsmen from an 0-10 record to 6-6. The total record was 11-32 during Woods time with Enid High School, according to an Enid Public Schools press release.
“We appreciate the work Coach Woods has put into the Plainsmen football program,” said Billy Tipps, EPS athletic director. “We look forward to building on the successful groundwork he has laid, and we hope to press on to even greater achievements in the future.”
Cameron Conder, offense coordinator, will be appointed the interim head coach while the district seeks a replacement for Woods, according to the release.
The head football coaching position has been posted at enidpublicschools.org/applytoday. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply and send a resume with cover letter to Tipps at bjtipps@enidk12.org. Applicants will be considered as soon as applications are received.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
