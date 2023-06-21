Our state has suffered some significant storm damage over the last couple of weeks, and a communications snafu made things more difficult when no state of emergency declaration was made due to both the governor and lieutenant governor being out of state.
That made Sen. President Pro-Tem Greg Treat the next in line eligible to make the declaration; however, no one told him the governor and lieutenant governor were gone.
Treat made the declaration on Tuesday since in their absence he is serving as acting governor. However, he wasn’t happy about not being told and causing the delay in getting the state of emergency declaration in order to get assistance underway. He also probably felt a little thrown under the bus because the governor’s office put out a press release calling on Treat to declare a state of emergency.
The emergency declaration relaxes laws and regulations on shipping goods for emergency use and allows state agencies to have more purchasing powers and other measures to bring relief. It also triggers state law prohibiting price gouging.
This really shouldn’t be this difficult. It’s a matter of proper communication and rapport among administration and legislative leaders. Treat has served as acting governor before, but he said the governor’s office stopped telling him last year when Stitt was leaving the state. The governor’s office also did not notify the lieutenant governor’s office that Stitt was out of state, but Pinnell said he knew about Stitt’s travels from other sources.
It’s not a very good look. It appears our leaders aren’t playing on the same team, rowing in the same boat, staying on the same page — whatever cliché you want to use.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond — one state leader who seems to understand the necessity of communication, transparency and leadership — has encouraged lawmakers to change state law to require the governor’s office to notify the next person in the line of succession when he or she goes out of town. Currently there is no such law, probably because in the past it has simply been a matter of common sense.
However, it appears with the hyper-partisan and ideological atmosphere in state government at the current time — even among leaders from the same political party — that type of law has become necessary.
