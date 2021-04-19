Once again, Oklahomans and others around the nation paused on April 19 to mark the anniversary of the deadly act of domestic terrorism that stole 168 people from their families, their friends and their communities.
After a year of pandemic quarantines and commemorating the 25th anniversary virtually last year, survivors and family members of those who were killed by the blast were able to once again gather to remember and support each other at the national memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Building once stood.
While every anniversary is an important one, this particular anniversary has taken on even more poignant meaning as our nation comes to grips with the growing threat of domestic terrorism following a year of social justice and political upheaval, including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s capital.
The unfortunate rise of white supremacy and anti-government groups and the evolving threat of violent extremism in our nation bring what happened on April 19, 1995 into even closer focus, not only for Oklahomans, but for all Americans.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, who spoke at Monday’s memorial commemoration, pointed out in his remarks that people like Timothy McVeigh are still with us, and that the hatred expressed by domestic extremists is still with us. He reminded us that what these groups and McVeigh represent is opposite of the Oklahoma Standard.
We in Oklahoma know first hand the damage that domestic extremism brings. We know that we must all stand together and resolve ourselves to resist those who would rather divide us than unite us. Through continued awareness, education and the preservation of values we as Oklahomans hold dear, we can face down this growing threat.
Our hope is that the Murrah bombing commemoration helps others across our nation understand that unity can be best achieved through citizens caring and serving their community, honoring the past and demonstrating compassion and kindness toward others.
