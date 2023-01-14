Many of us will be off work Monday as we celebrate the holiday marking the anniversary of the birth of civil rights giant Martin Luther King Jr.
As important as King’s message was in his day, it still resonates today — equality; judging people by the “content of their character” and not “by the color of their skin.”
We’ve made tremendous strides in this country in fulfilling King’s dream, but the work is not done. We are, as a country, still a work in progress.
All members of our community can join together the next two Saturdays to celebrate King and his legacy.
Each year, the city of Enid’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission plans and organizes a comprehensive tribute that promotes diversity, equality and education consistent with King’s dream, work and legacy.
The theme this year is “A Race to Unity: Why We Can’t Wait.”
On Saturday, Jan. 14, a prayer breakfast will be held 8-10 a.m. at Central Assembly of God Family Life Center, 1202 Oxford.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, a commemorative march will be held at 1:30 p.m. beginning at Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence, followed by a celebration program at 2 p.m. inside SBC’s Grand Ballroom.
Local student poster, poetry and essay winners will be awarded at the celebration program.
We hope everyone joins in the events. Both are free.
We can’t dishonor King’s legacy, we can’t dishonor those people who lost their lives in the struggle for equality for all. We can’t give up the quest to fulfill King’s dream. It’s up to us all to get there.
Too much is riding on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.