So, the 2022 mid-term election, and for Oklahoma at least, it’s over until the next campaign cycle begins. On the national level, and how the balance of power will shape up nationally, questions still remain and results have not been finalized.
We’re sure everyone has some feelings of some kind after this election. Some folks are elated and validated after the results. Others feel defeated and much less hopeful. So, it’s time to reflect a little and also figure out how to move forward and understand what we know at this point.
First, we can be thankful that as Oklahomans, we at least know the results of our elections. We know who the winners are because our election system works very well and is run very smoothly. We also can feel good that there was pretty good turnout. The final tally still is to come, but all indications are that we had very good turnout for the early voting phase of our election. Locally, turnout was pretty brisk through much of the day at precincts.
Second, for most Oklahomans who have lived here for a while, the results should not be too surprising. This is a very red state, and the Republican party has been in power for a long time. It’s hard to shake up that type of incumbency, no matter which party is in power. For decades, the Democratic party held the majority, and it was difficult for Republicans to gain much of a foothold.
Pre-election polls, one again, proved unworthy of all the attention they got. Polls have not been reliable for several election cycles now. Things change quickly within a matter of days in election cycles anymore. Whether the last-minute ad campaigns had anything to do with that change or whether people just lie when taking a poll, it’s hard to say. But, the results of Oklahoma’s election, at least, showed the polls were wrong in several races.
Our nation remains very politically divided, and we will have to figure out to navigate those divisions in a respectful and civil way. No matter where we all stand on the political spectrum, the vast majority of us are tired of the vitriol and hateful rhetoric that has accompanied our elections. We will certainly be challenged in the next couple of years, depending on who announces a run for the presidency for 2024.
Again, we must all look inside ourselves and appeal to our core values as Americans. We must work harder to find common ground with each other, and we must demand our elected officials do the same. We must once again embrace the word “compromise” as a core value of our political system.
Thanks to everyone who voted and made their voices heard. It was not in vain, and there will be much analysis to come as to how those voices will be received by our elected officials.
