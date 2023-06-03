Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has joined other Republican governors in announcing plans to send National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border.
Stitt has said he plans to send 100 state Guardsmen there, responding to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for reinforcements at the border.
So far, 13 GOP governors have committed to sending a total of 1,305 National Guardsmen and 231 law enforcement personnel to aid in Texas’ “Operation Lone Star.”
In May, President Joe Biden unveiled plans to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with administrative duties. There already were 2,500 National Guard personnel at the border.
In a statement announcing his decision, Stitt said he doesn’t take the deployment lightly. As a parent of a currently deployed Oklahoma National Guard solider, he’s “acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment.”
“However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border,” Stitt said in a statement. “Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation.”
We all can see that politics played a certain part in all this, since the governors sending troops are Republicans and Biden is a Democrat.
But, we hope this isn’t just a publicity stunt, with Oklahoma citizen-soldiers being used to score political points. Rather, we hope our Guardsmen are able to perform a service that will help make a difference.
We know our troops will be dedicated and will perform whatever tasks they are given to the utmost of their abilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.