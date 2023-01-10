Public school officials and advocates are going to have their work cut out for them this legislative season as both the re-elected governor, new state superintendent of public instruction and many Republican lawmakers are intent on producing some type of voucher legislation this session.
Last year, public school officials got a reprieve when Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall announced the House would not consider a private school voucher program in 2022.
With both the governor and new state superintendent elected handily in the 2022 election and believing they are emboldened by a mandate, we expect an even stronger push to provide a way for public tax money to be used by parents for private education. Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters said as much in their inaugural remarks.
Last year’s Senate Bill 1647 — called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act — proposed any student eligible to enroll in a public school would be eligible for an OEA voucher, which could be used to pay for a range of education services, including private-school tuition. Money deposited into the account comes from the per-pupil allotment of state funding already dedicated for the education of a child.
There are many good reasons why using taxpayer funds intended for public education to go toward private education could be particularly damaging to rural schools. However, school choice legislation is expanding across the country because school choice is popular. The coronavirus pandemic has opened parents’ eyes to different types of educational possibilities. Parents who were in a world of hurt when many public schools shut down found themselves without many good options.
Fourteen states, including Oklahoma, already have some type of voucher program. Most are specific to certain individual student needs or are scholarship programs for low-income students. Indiana has one of the largest voucher plans that allows low-income students to use vouchers, paid for with public school dollars, to attend private, generally religious schools.
Oklahoma continues to rank near the bottom for education. In 2021, EdWeek ranked Oklahoma 49th in education overall and 47th in chance for success. This is despite widespread legislative support for teacher pay raises. Oklahoma just isn’t keeping up and competing, despite the fact that Oklahoma added almost $1 billion to K-12 education, going from $2.4 billion for fiscal year 2018 to $3.2 billion for FY22.
We are concerned about the impact to public schools if school voucher legislation passes. We continue to believe our public schools need more resources that provide a wide variety of academic choices, foreign language classes, arts and humanities classes, advanced placement and special education classes.
Still, it’s evident that proposals expanding vouchers in Oklahoma likely will continue to gain steam. So, public school officials better be ready to either convince legislators that education outcomes can improve under the current system or they better be prepared to find a way to sit at the table and help craft voucher legislation that will have the least negative financial impact on their districts.
