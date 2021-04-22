Guilty. On all counts.
Those words provided a sense of relief and a time of reflection and hope for the family, friends and advocates of George Floyd, whose murder by Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, brought a laser focus on the issue of racial inequities and injustices Blacks have faced for decades.
The verdict held Officer Chauvin accountable for his egregious actions in restraining George Floyd. There was a mountain of evidence — including the traumatizing video showing the nine minutes Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck, suffocating the life out of him. Chauvin has now been held accountable for his actions.
The verdict provides some sense of justice. The moral rightness of the law and administration of the law was held up. And, there will be sentencing to come, which will be another layer of justice and accountability. But there is much more that needs to happen before true justice and accountability can prevail for our nation, and especially for racial minorities.
For there to be true justice, Blacks and minorities have to feel safe. They have to have the trust that an interaction with law enforcement will not lead to a deadly encounter. Law enforcement all over the country must look within and come to grips with the universal mistrust Blacks feel when dealing with the police. It will take an honest assessment of policies, procedures, training and culture.
The George Floyd case should cause ALL law enforcement agencies to review and make necessary changes to their policies, their transparency and their information-gathering processes and ensure members of minority communities do not feel unsafe because of their race.
Law enforcement has to forge community partnerships with visibility and transparency in order to alleviate tensions. These relationships have to be authentic and built over time.
Legislatures must continue criminal justice reforms. They must be a part of the solution process instead of resisting reasonable attempts at reform. They must strengthen police body cam policies, create a statewide database and report on police use of force. They must insist on transparency regarding police officer disciplinary issues.
We can look at this verdict as one healing moment. But, we also must understand that much work remains, and it will not be easy or without adversity.
