Vance Air Force Base has risen to the challenge repeatedly to get the job done.
That job is to train pilots, and in 2018 and 2019, Vance was the only Air Education and Training Command base to exceed its quotas for new pilots.
Going forward, being able to continue that trend could become harder to attain. However, it wouldn’t be from a lack of leadership or a lack of trying.
COVID-19 still will have an impact on the base, as it will the rest of society, for the time being.
Col. Timothy Danielson, new 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance, said his personnel “have done an excellent job” in implementing COVID-19 prevention measures. And, he expects more of the same in the future.
Vance is targeting “no-fail” mission areas, such as air traffic control, with even more stringent infection-prevention measures. Tower crews work in multiple shifts during the day, with flight operations ceasing for about an hour in between shifts for the work space to be sanitized. Danielson said those kind of measures are being taken in other mission-critical areas on base, to prevent cross-contamination between shifts, and are being studied for implementation, if needed, among aircrew.
Another thing that could impact pilot training is a major project to replace the center runway next summer.
The $55 million project is expected to take more than a year to complete, and Vance will rely heavily on Enid Woodring Regional Airport, as it did during two previous runway projects.
As we’ve said before, Woodring is critical to Vance’s success, and all the work done at the airport, including lengthening the runway and building a new terminal, in recent years is proving that again.
The Air Force wants Vance to produce 350 pilots a year, and for AETC to put out about 1,400 pilots each year. Doing it safely and maintaining quality will be a challenge.
“There’s always going to be a pressure there to produce pilots,” Danielson said, “but we’re never going to sacrifice quality and safety.”
Danielson said Vance is at the forefront of the Air Force’s new UPT 2.5 syllabus, which uses virtual reality technology to give students more pre-flight practice of maneuvers, and immediate post-flight opportunities to re-train on mistakes made in the cockpit.
He said that combination of more advanced training and immediate post-flight practice on areas that need more work will allow instructors to advance students faster, with the same amount of cockpit time.
Danielson said Vance also is moving to a “student-centered approach,” where students can be advanced or held back depending on their progress, rather than requiring an entire class to progress together.
Everyone involved with the Vance mission will face challenges, but we are sure they are up to the task.
