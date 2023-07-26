Three retired military veterans provided testimony to a House oversight committee that indicated the U.S. government has not been transparent about unidentified anomalous phenomena — commonly known as UFOs — and that recent sightings could indicate a national security problem.
It’s safe to say their testimony will be something people will be talking about.
Lawmakers have pushed for hearings calling for the government to be more forthcoming about UAPs. Could they be from foreign governments? Are they from somewhere else not known to humans?
The government characterizes the unexplained sightings as UAPs and has released reports on the cases in recent years. Some of them still have not been explained, while others have been attributed to “balloon or balloon-entities,” as well as drones, birds, weather events or airborne debris like plastic bags.
However, two of the military veterans, Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, and David Fravor, a retired Navy commander, both testified about their own sightings while they were serving in the military. David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, alleged the government has covered up its research into the unidentified sightings and said he reported information to the intelligence community inspector general.
Grusch provided the more compelling claims, including that the U.S. government not only has UAPs in its possession but also the remains of the allegedly “non-human” pilots of the aircraft. However, he did later acknowledge that he did not have firsthand information on that. He also told the panel he could provide a list of “cooperative and hostile witnesses” who could provide Congress with more information about the programs related to UAPs.
Grusch said he had reported his allegations as a whistleblower to the intelligence community inspector general. A spokesperson for the office of the intelligence community inspector general declined to comment.
While there apparently still is much to learn about what information the government has regarding these UAPs, it is evident that there needs to be less stigma for these professional military personnel and commercial pilots to report strange things they see.
There obviously is a great deal of interest in this topic, and with more compelling evidence and footage being released, it is the business and the job of the government to answer these questions and to work toward more transparency regarding these sightings.
