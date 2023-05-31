It’s disappointing, but not necessarily surprising, that many bills that would make Oklahoma a more pro-child state did not get a hearing or failed in the Legislature this year.
Our governor and many lawmakers have been actively passing some of the most restrictive abortion measures in the country, while at the same time promising to produce laws that would be more helpful to mothers and children.
The Frontier nonprofit news organization reported that at least 10 bills that aimed to improve maternal health in the state failed this year. The bills included proposals requiring hospitals to make a “good-faith effort” to report all maternal deaths during pregnancy and up to a year after to the state medical examiner’s office, as well as requiring the state’s Medicaid program to cover donor human milk. Another failed proposal would have created a statewide telecare network to support women facing unexpected pregnancies.
Many lawmakers speculated they believed there would be momentum this session to pass bills addressing Oklahoma’s maternal health care problems and expanding family supports. But their words didn’t match their actions.
We have to wonder why?
As the News & Eagle has reported before, Oklahoma’s maternal mortality rate from 2018 to 2020 was 25.2 deaths per 100,000 live births compared to the national average of 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to a 2022 report from the State Department of Health. The majority of those deaths are preventable. More than half of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are classified as maternity care deserts, according to the March of Dimes. Black women and Native American women in the state are twice as likely to die from complications during or shortly after childbirth, according to the 2022 report. The state has 43 birthing hospitals, mostly located in or near the major metro areas, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Some progress was made in a few areas regarding expanding postpartum coverage for Medicaid recipients from 60 days to 12 months, as well as expanding the income threshold for pregnant women to be eligible for coverage.
Oklahoma can’t be a Top 10 state until it addresses the many inadequacies regarding maternal and child health care. If we don’t, statistics will continue to grow that don’t bode well for women and children.
It’s time to quit paying lip service to producing more pro-child policies that ease the vulnerabilities many women and children in our state face. There must be more focus on passing good and reasonable child and maternal health care policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.