{span}We are glad that Oklahoma legislators appear to be ready to ensure the right of Indigenous students to wear tribal regalia at school ceremonies, although disappointed there needs to be a law for this in the first place.{/span}
{span}Senate Bill 492 would guarantee Native students the right to wear tribal regalia when participating in official graduation ceremonies held by public schools, charter schools, technology centers or colleges and universities.{/span}
{span}Apparently, some Oklahoma schools still have been trying to tell Native students that they can’t wear tribal regalia, despite it being part of their culture and a federally protected religious belief.{/span}
{span}In this day and age, this shouldn’t even be an issue. One of the reasons, according to some districts, is they were concerned about Native students wanting to bring tomahawks or pipes as part of their tribal or religious beliefs. This is nitpicking at the highest level, and should not have prevented any district from doing the right thing in allowing students to wear things that represent their tribal beliefs like headdresses, graduation cap decorations, medallions or eagle feathers. Eagle feathers, for instance, traditionally symbolize a milestone accomplishment in someone’s life.{/span}
{span}This is Oklahoma, a state with deep Native American history and roots. There is absolutely no reason to restrict Native students who want to exercise their protected rights to engage in cultural activities.{/span}
{span}School administrators should not have to rely on some type of statutory guidance on this issue. It’s simply called doing the right thing.{/span}
