Summer is fast approaching, and already temperatures have been quite high.
This weekend we could see highs close to 90. Unfortunately, with the rising temperatures comes the increased risk of children dying after being left in a hot vehicle.
Enid Police Department has provided some frightening figures and helpful tips to keep children safe.
The weather doesn't even have to be hot for a closed up vehicle to become a death trap. The temperature inside a car can top 115 degrees, even when the outside temperature is a relatively comfortable 70. So, make it a habit to check your vehicle year round.
Vehicle fatalities often — 53% of the time — happen because someone forgot a child was in a car. Many times — 46% — a caregiver meant to drop a child off at daycare or preschool. More than half of deaths — 54% — are children under age 2.
It's not hard to prevent a tragedy:
• If you have small children, get in the habit of always checking the back seat when you get out and before you lock the doors.
• If you see a child alone in a vehicle, make sure the child is OK and responsive. If not, call 911 immediately.
• If the child appears to be OK, attempt to find the parents.
• If the child is not responsive and appears to be in distress, try to get into the car any way you can, even if that means breaking a window.
We all can get busy as we rush around from one place to another in our hectic lives. But, it doesn't take that much time to make sure everyone is safe.
Play it safe to avoid a tragedy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.