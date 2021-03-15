You’re going to be reading quite a bit about open meetings, open records and government transparency this week as the Enid News & Eagle and other news organizations in the state recognize Sunshine Week.
Why do news organizations promote Sunshine Week each year? Because we want the general public to understand their right to know what their government is doing. We want the general public to understand that laws requiring open meetings and openness of certain records are not just for journalists or the press – they are for everyone.
If you want to attend your city council, school board or county commission meeting, you have that right. You also have the right to know what they are going to discuss at that meeting. By law, they have to post an agenda and not veer from that agenda.
If you want to know how much your school superintendent or city manager is being paid and what the terms of their contracts are, you have the right to that information as well.
Those are some simple examples of what is your right to know under Oklahoma’s open meetings and records laws. However, governments don’t always abide by the law. Some of the time, they are not held accountable because no one attends their meetings or asks for information. As the working press, our reporters attend many meetings; however, we are unable to attend every meeting of every government entity. You need to know that you have the same access to information as our reporters have, and you should be confident in exercising that right if you need to.
Even though we have laws that spell out your right to know, government officials and lawmakers often do their best to thwart that right. Every legislative session, laws designed to keep citizens informed and hold governments accountable face constant threats from public officials who want to limit your access in some way or another. Additionally, prosecutors are often too reluctant to prosecute those government officials who violate open meetings or open records laws.
That why a group of Oklahoma news organizations banded together to write a grant to receive legal assistance from the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press. Due to those efforts, we now have a full-time attorney in the state dedicated to assisting journalists and the public in making sure government remains accountable.
Sunshine Week is about awareness. The more you know, the more you can remain vigilant. Don’t let anyone try to take YOUR rights away.
