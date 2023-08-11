When Enid city government leaders decided to renovate the historic downtown city auditorium and Mark Price Arena basketball court, it was with the promise of multiple organizations and activities being able to use an updated building. When they chose to build the 5,000-seat event center, it was with the promise of new entertainment opportunities coming to Enid.
Over the last 10 years, the Stride Bank Center staff has delivered on both of those promises.
Although the city of Enid owns the big-arena event center and the renovated conference center, operation of the combined facility has been contracted out to The Oakview Group, previously operating as Global Spectrum or Spectra Venue Management. That contracting arrangement has been a smart move, because Oakview serves as a promoter of events, not just a building manager. Oakview also operates numerous other Midwestern venues — 10 of them between Casper, Wyo., and Corpus Christi, Texas — offering Enid the chance to book entertainers already performing in the region.
As General Manager Jeff Bemis outlined for the News & Eagle earlier this week, Oakview recruits a variety of shows or performers and puts up the money to bring them to Enid. It’s a high-stakes game of booking the right shows, for the right ticket prices, that will appeal to a regional audience. Add to that mix the challenge of scheduling around numerous local events such as Enid Outlaws basketball, wrestling and basketball tournaments, the United Way Chili Cookoff, Comic Con, Air Force events and more.
For Enid area residents, the Stride Bank Center has become a nice improvement in that all-important but often intangible “quality of life.” The venue offers interesting and fun things to see and do. City government likely will continue subsidizing operations to a modest degree, similar to how the city invests in a park system and swimming pool and walking trails.
For that investment, the city has Stride Bank Center hosting an impressive 350 to 400 events per year — activities ranging from an Alice Cooper show to city election forums to Air Force graduation banquets. And don’t forget Hells Belles, Christmas parties, city commission meetings and Extreme Dwarfanator Wrestling! The variety is amazing. The facility is an attractive community asset — a good public investment in Enid’s collective quality of life.
