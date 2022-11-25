The mid-term elections are a few weeks behind us, and it’s finally been sorted out in other states which parties will control certain sectors of Congress.
In Oklahoma, it was another solid win for the Republican Party, which has carried a super majority in the Legislature since 2008. When you look at the electoral map of Oklahoma, it’s clear that while the more metro areas of our state are mixed between Democrats and Republicans, the rest of the state is solidly Republican and conservative.
During each election, both parties try to field candidates they think will appeal to voters and represent the true will and interests of the people of the state. Each election, candidates and the media plead with voters to study up on the candidates and make informed choices.
We don’t question that this latest Oklahoma election mostly reflects the will of the voters to elect the folks they believe most represent their values. However, we are concerned that Oklahoma’s “straight party” ballot could lead to voters not really taking their responsibilities seriously. Many voters are so party driven, they don’t consider the other options and vote for their party over the candidate.
Oklahoma is one of six states where voters can submit a “straight party” ballot, meaning a voter can check one box to vote for every candidate in a particular political party, rather than voting in every individual race.
Straight-party ballots in Oklahoma originally began under Democratic rule, when party leaders would tell voters to “stamp the rooster,” a reference to the Democrats’ icon on the ballot.
If you recall, Democrats held the same super majorities in the Legislature for many decades until the tide started to turn in the early 2000s. While many Democrats in Oklahoma are now calling for an end to the straight-party option on the ballot, that same initiative kept them in power back then just as the straight-party option is probably helping Republicans sustain their long-term power.
We can expect to see Democrats file some bills next legislative session to end straight-party voting. While we agree that is would be best for voters to select candidates individually, with a Republican-controlled Legislature, we don’t expect to see any of those initiatives gain much traction.
