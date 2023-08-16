If Northwest Oklahoma were to choose an ambassador — someone to represent the unique qualities of the region and leave a positive impression — a great candidate would be Western artist Harold Holden.
Commonly known by the initial H., the professional artist is well known for his bronze sculptures that typically represent historic Oklahoma or Western themes.
H. is recognized for the quality of his work and because his larger-than-life sculptures are displayed in some prominent places. For example, “Will Rogers, Oklahoma’s Native Son” has greeted thousands of travelers every day since 2005 at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Two other statues in the state’s capital city receive a lot of attention. “Headin’ to Market,” a statue of a cowboy roping a steer, appropriately greets people at the historic OKC stockyards. Several miles away at the state fairgrounds, “World Champion,” a monument to the American quarter horse, was erected in 2007.
The 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893, which instantly populated this Cherokee Outlet region of Oklahoma, is less than a month away. Renewed attention is focused on our region’s history, and H. has painstakingly produced some impressive portrayals of that history. He was selected in the 1980s to produce a series of bronzes to commemorate the Cherokee Strip, and his reputation has grown even larger in the years since.
In Enid, a favorite sculpture is “Boomer,” the horse and rider sculpted for the city of Enid and now overlooking the plaza at Stride Bank Center on Independence Avenue. That statue became a nationwide symbol for the Land Run of 1893 when the U.S. Postal Service selected an image of Boomer for a postage stamp commemorating the land run’s 1993 centennial.
Now working mostly from his large studio in Kremlin, H. has many other bronzes in Northwest Oklahoma. “Keeper of the Plains” was unveiled in 1994 on the Garfield County Court House lawn in downtown Enid. A casting of “Vision Seeker” can be seen in front of Enid High School. Northwestern Oklahoma State University has castings of “The Ranger” bucking horse and rider mascot at campuses in Alva, Enid and Woodward.
Holden has the accolades appropriate for a great arts and culture ambassador. The Enid native was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2014. He received the Governor’s Arts Award for his painting and sculpture. He will be inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame early next year.
Thanks H. for your creative vision showing Western arts and culture. You are a great ambassador for Northwest Oklahoma and its history.
