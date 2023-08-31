State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters was in Enid on Wednesday to speak with a variety of constituents on the critical issue of education policy. That’s good news. It would have been better if those or other meetings were open to the public.
Enid discussion groups with Walters included a group of business and community leaders at Autry Technology Center and later about a dozen area school superintendents. Those are both important groups, especially the area school leaders, to have an audience with the state superintendent.
Why? Because public school issues in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma differ greatly from those in the state’s largest school districts. Yet, those huge metropolitan school districts seem to be the overwhelming focus of Walters’ attention and bold public comments. The problems and opportunities in Cimarron High School, with a graduating class of 10 students, or Waukomis, with a graduating class of 20, are much, much different. Yet, there are hundreds more school districts the size of Waukomis and Cimarron across Oklahoma.
It’s important that Walters hear how the challenges involved in educating students in most non-metro schools have nothing to do with “indoctrination” or left-wing ideology. The challenges are more with parents, non-English-speaking households, families in poverty, broken families, drug or alcohol abuse at home, truancy or parents lacking the time or desire or personal knowledge to help their children. Those aren’t easy problems to overcome.
Teacher recruitment is a very real problem, with most school districts offering incentives above and beyond the state minimum pay scale that makes the headlines when the Legislature is in session.
We hope Walters heeds some of those messages, because he is in a position of influence, and he guides massive amounts of state funding for schools.
We also suggest Walters include some open forums in his around-the-state travels. When he listens and focuses on the everyday problems in the classroom, he comes across as a concerned and effective education leader. When he gets caught up in the political distractions, bogus villains and name calling, his rhetoric can be annoying or outright destructive.
