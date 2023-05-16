Political activism is everywhere these days, including in large business and investment sectors.
In the past decade, more corporations with activist investors have adopted “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies that prioritize political activism over returns when making investment decisions.
Many of these ESG planks are well meaning, including setting ethical standards for companies to operate and prevent corporations from unethical or risky practices. However, more ESG policies are focusing on controversial and divisive political activities.
A key plank of some current ESG policies is an effort to deny oil-and-gas firms access to financial capital in the name of combating alleged manmade climate change. Broadly understood, the goal of ESG policies is to force the closure of more companies involved in U.S. oil-and-gas production
Some companies’ ESG policies promote socially conscious themes including diversity, inclusion, community-focus, social justice, in addition to fighting against racial, gender and sexual discrimination, another area that is receiving pushback, such as with the Bud Light controversy.
Earlier this month, State Treasurer Todd Russ released a list of companies that can no longer be involved in the management or investment of state pension funds under an Oklahoma law, which created the “Energy Discrimination Elimination Act of 2022,” and required the office of the state treasurer to conduct a review of investment firms to identify those that boycott investments in oil-and-gas companies regardless of the impact on investment returns.
At least one of these companies, Blackrock Inc., is reaching out to Oklahoma with concern about being on the list and to visit with officials about their listing.
While we are generally not in favor of boycott politics, it does make sense for states to push back on companies whose policies negatively impact that state’s economy — in Oklahoma’s case, the fact that oil and gas is a major economic driver in our state.
The state is not wrong in strengthening relationships with financial institutions that are focused on free-market principles and not beholden to social goals that override their fiduciary duties.
The oil and gas sector often is demonized by social activist groups; however, the oil and gas industry has diligently worked for more than 20 years to reduce its carbon footprint and to reduce emissions. The industry has worked persistently on common-sense efficiencies that help responsibly supply our nation’s energy needs.
While some green energy policies certainly can be established in an “all of the above approach” to our energy demands, many of the demands by activist firms are simply unrealistic and too costly to consumers to take the place of oil and gas in supplying energy resources.
In this instance, Gov. Kevin Stitt is correct in telling these companies that stopping attacks on the oil and gas industry and pushing political agendas with their pension funds are necessary to continue doing business with the state of Oklahoma.
