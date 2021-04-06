There’s only one way to describe the opposition to a very logical bill that would have required Oklahomans to buckle up their children who ride in the back seat.
Senseless.
Despite bipartisan support, a measure that would have reinstated a law requiring children ages 8 and older to be buckled up while riding in the backseat stalled in a House committee.
Oklahoma remains the only state in the country that doesn’t require children to buckle up while riding in the back seat, said state Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, the Senate author. Attempts have been made for the last few years to require buckling for minors in the backseat, but every year those efforts stall.
It apparently came down to dividing line between urban and rural legislators; however, it was Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, which is part of a larger metro area, who wondered “Is it the job of government to save every life?”
Despite making such an insensitive and ignorant statement, it is a known fact that that seatbelts, do indeed save lives. In 2017 and 2018 more than 24 unrestrained children died in crashes, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported. More than a thousand other children have been injured statewide in recent years.
Advocates from AAA, Safe Kids Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy have all come out in favor of this legislation. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury and death for children ages 5 to 19.
Passing this law isn’t any hardship or overstepping of parental rights. It’s a child safety issue and it’s common sense. Hopefully, this legislation will be brought up again next year and more sensible heads will prevail.
