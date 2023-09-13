Oklahoma legislative leaders are not enthusiastic about Gov. Kevin Stitt calling the Legislature back to the Capitol next month for a special session on taxes. Specifically, Stitt is pushing to eliminate the state income tax. No replacement tax is proposed, just elimination of the state income tax.
As a tactic toward zero income tax, Stitt is proposing a “trigger law” that would eliminate the income tax for all Oklahomans if a court rules any residents don’t have to pay that tax due to their race, heritage or political classification.
At issue is ongoing litigation over whether tribal citizens are exempt from paying state income taxes in certain situations. In a case before the Oklahoma Supreme Court, a Muscogee Nation citizen is asking to avoid paying state income taxes because she lives and works on her tribe’s reservation in Oklahoma. It’s one of many cases pending in the courts seeking clarity following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark McGirt ruling.
Stitt has a solid argument that Oklahomans should not be exempted from paying state income tax because of their race or ethnic status. That, absolutely, would not be fair or proper. However, if courts rule that the McGirt decision applies to more than just the original issue of criminal prosecution, the impact will be huge and affect far more than just income taxes paid by Oklahoma tribal members — although at an estimated $200 million or less that’s not a trivial amount.
Stitt’s proposed “trigger law” is based on a hypothetical situation, a final court ruling that does not exist. A hypothetical problem is not a good reason for a special legislative session.
Eliminating the Oklahoma income tax, a huge source of money state government uses to pay for important services, is not something that should be done on short notice in a special session. It should be contemplated only as part of full state budget discussions and negotiations.
Furthermore, cutting out the state income tax without any replacement tax would mean cutting out a huge amount of state services. What programs would get the axe? Funding for schools? Highway improvements? Prisons? Health care for the needy? Law enforcement? There are no great answers on what to cut, and Stitt isn’t talking about the inevitable service cuts that would come with tax cuts.
Certainly the idea of paying less income tax is appealing to Oklahoma voters. But, the special session agenda at this point appears packed with political appeal but lacking practical common sense.
