Just as voucher legislation is now a given in any new Oklahoma legislative session, so is more bills being filed to expand gun rights in Oklahoma.
As if Oklahoma is suffering currently from a lack of gun rights.
Oklahoma is already one of the most pro-firearm rights states in the entire country. We understand Oklahomans value their Second Amendment rights, and we agree for the most part with the culture of allowing responsible adults to enjoy responsible, common-sense freedoms to keep and carry firearms.
However, we are concerned that much of the new legislation being proposed is going above common-sense and teetering on the dangerous.
If every new bill proposed this year makes it through the legislative process, Oklahomans would be able to carry loaded guns into county or municipal buildings, onto college campuses, onto the Oklahoma and Tulsa fairgrounds, into nonprofits, onto public school parking lots and inside the state Capitol.
Think about that that for a minute, and really take a minute to consider how safe and responsible some of that is, knowing the dangers already posed by mass shootings in public places that have taken place across the country and in Oklahoma.
While we support the rights of responsible gun owners, we also support the rights of those who don’t want guns brought into their private establishments, and we also support college and municipal officials who want to continue to have at their own discrepancy the ability to determine who can carry a gun on their college campuses and what training they need to have.
Also, while we support responsible adults keeping and carrying firearms, we don’t support lowering the age from 21 to 18 to carry a handgun. Many argue that if a person can join the military at age 18, he or she should be able to legally carry a handgun at the same age. The difference, however, is that those 18-20 year-olds in the military receive extensive training in using firearms, and they also must return and keep those firearms in a secure and monitored location while in the military.
It’s also a myth that “gun-free zones” are the most dangerous places to be. Several mass shootings have occurred in places where guns are allowed, including an outdoor festival in Oklahoma just last year.
Most Oklahomans have a great deal of common sense. And, too many of these new proposed laws don’t abide by common sense.
We implore legislators to seek advice from university and municipal professionals regarding these new proposals and listen to their advice on these matters.
