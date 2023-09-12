Service Oklahoma was created to help residents by making the process of getting a driver’s license or other government-issued credential easier, more streamlined.
In some places, that hasn’t been the case. Long lines and lengthy waits — several hours in some cases — have affected some Service Oklahoma locations this summer.
We all know change can be difficult. Even the best of intentions can go awry. Service Oklahoma was formed by combining the parts of Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Tax Commission that dealt with driver’s license and motor vehicle services.
The intent was not to make things more difficult.
Now, leaders with Service Oklahoma say they are making changes and launching a number of pilot programs to improve customers’ in-person experience and make it easier for Oklahomans to get help online or over the phone.
Service Oklahoma is adding more staff, considering extended office hours and giving tag agencies more resources to process driver’s licenses and REAL IDs, all with the goal of shortening lines and lessening wait times.
Online driver’s license renewals have been simplified, and more license services can be completed online.
Service Oklahoma is hiring 100 new driver’s license examiners and additional employees to staff its busiest locations.
When Service Oklahoma took over driver’s license services, it also scrapped an appointment-based system implemented by DPS that some said was inflexible and inefficient. Service Oklahoma plans to test a tool that will allow people to see how long the wait is at certain locations. Similar to some restaurant reservation apps, people will be able to join the waitlist from home.
Has the transition been perfect? Not by a long shot, but we see that Service Oklahoma is working to get things right.
