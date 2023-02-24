It appears State Superintendent Ryan Walters, and now the state board of education, are going to continue to be the “gift that keeps on giving” when it comes to creating issues out of non-issues.
One of the most recent decisions is to remove the word diverse or diversity out of the Oklahoma Academic Standards for computer classes. Walters and this group believe that word is just simply too “woke” and hearkens back to Critical Race Theory, DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) efforts, etc.
Just as portions of Critical Race Theory and DEI can indeed be problematic and divisive, this new movement in education to erase certain words or ideas is just as zealous, divisive and over-the-top as some of the ideas promoted in DEI.
Diversity didn’t used to be a bad word. In fact, for a few decades, the national discussion centered around increasing diversity in our work forces, in our communities, in our companies and organizations. Diversity simply means different types of people or things.
The diversity movement actually began in the 1960s as the Civil Rights Movement was in full swing. The movement later began to explore the contributions of different cultures and experiences. The United States was built on diversity as our Statue of Liberty welcomes the “huddled masses” from other countries to our shores to find opportunity and hope. We became and still are a diverse country. It’s in our roots.
Standing alone as a word or idea, diversity is a good thing. In the past few decades, embracing diversity has opened up new opportunities. Organizations looking for new and creative ideas often found more innovation when they began being open to hiring folks who might have not have fit their traditional employment mold.
Diversity efforts, for example, led more companies to focus on military veterans being hired and trained for positions in the private sector because of the value they bring to an organization due to their training, discipline and resolve. Good thing? We think so.
While our new superintendent says he wants to keep indoctrination and ideology out of classrooms, such nonsensical actions as these just present more ideological issues into our education system.
Are these efforts simply indoctrination in another form? It’s starting to seem that way.
