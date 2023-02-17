The dedication in Oklahoma City today of a $50 million shrine built to honor the slain missionary Stanley Francis Rother— killed by three masked assassins who entered his rectory during Guatemala’s civil war — has been a long process, but now the celebration can truly begin.
The 46-year-old priest, shot to death in Guatemala in 1981, became the first person born in the United States to be declared a martyr by the Catholic Church. In 2006, canonization efforts commenced after the 25th anniversary of Rother’s assassination.
In December 2016, Pope Francis officially recognized Rother as a martyr. In September 2017, in the final step before sainthood, Rother was beatified at a special Mass that drew about 20,000 people, making him the first U.S. priest to be beatified.
A dedication Mass will mark the official opening of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine. The Spanish colonial-style structure incorporates a 2,000-seat sanctuary as well as a visitor center, gift shop, museum and smaller chapel that will serve as Rother’s final resting place.
The shrine grounds also will feature a re-creation of Tepeyac Hill, the Mexico City site where Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared to an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531. An artist created painted bronze statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego — each weighing thousands of pounds — for the Oklahoma site.
Rother came from humble beginnings in Northwest Oklahoma. His life was extraordinary. This new shrine will stand as a beacon of faith for people from all over the country and the world, giving them an opportunity to learn his story.
