Oklahoma may become the center of a national legal battle and debate about the separation of church and state in public education with the approval by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board for an online Catholic virtual charter school to be run by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa, with religious teachings embedded in the curriculum.
After initially denying the request a few weeks ago, the board voted Monday 3-2 to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School. The online public charter school would be open to students across the state in kindergarten through grade 12.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond warned the board that such a decision clearly violated the Oklahoma Constitution.
“The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said in a statement shortly after the board’s vote. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the state to potential legal action that could be costly.”
But, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma has indicated it is prepared to spend what is necessary to defend what it says is a victory for religious liberty and parental choice.
Key Supreme Court rulings in 2020 and 2022 decided that religious schools could not be excluded from state programs that allow parents to send their children to private schools using government-financed scholarship or tuition programs. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote that while states were not required to support religious education, if a state chose to subsidize any private schools, it could not discriminate against religious ones.
However, the Americans United for the Separation of Church and State also have declared they will fight this decision. The organization says it’s doctrine on separation of church and state in public schools protects religious freedom by ensuring public schools remain inclusive and do not promote religion or compel anyone to take part in religious activities.
Oklahoma and Gov. Kevin Stitt have been in the forefront of activities taking place across the nation to push taxpayer money or tax incentives to private and religious schools as a matter of school choice.
Many laud these moves to provide parents more options of where to send their children to school; however, opponents are concerned about the impact on public education funding and also taxpayer accountability of these private and religious schools.
The landscape for education is undergoing staggering change, and frankly, the overall impact is unknown. But, this does represent a definite sea change in education, and the uncertainty is bound to create chaos, at least in the short-term. Those forthcoming decisions and court fights will set the stage for renewed constitutional debates about the line between church and state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.