The news that Oklahoma Department of Corrections plans to close William S. Key Correctional Center by the end of the year came as a complete surprise to everyone — including the city of Fort Supply, Woodward County, prison officials themselves and even state legislators.
That’s a big problem.
A decision of this magnitude that involves residents from three counties in rural Northwest Oklahoma and a number of stakeholders should not have come as a surprise and with no discussions or hearings on the matter.
Closure of the prison will impact nearly 150 employees who work there. That kind of displacement will impact schools, communities, a local hospital that contracts with the prison for prison health care, and it also will continue to weaken the economic infrastructure of rural Northwest Oklahoma.
It’s inconceivable that the Department of Correction’s “long review process” did not involve any legislators from the area. In fact, legislators have said they were told repeatedly throughout this past session that the facility was not in danger of being shut down.
Key is the largest minimum-security prison in the state, covering 3,200 acres, including agricultural services and the Fort Supply Historical site. Prior to serving as a prison, the facility was a psychiatric hospital. It is a major employer in the area, and its closure would be devastating to Northwest Oklahoma.
Any decision to close the facility should be put on hold immediately until the decision can be properly reviewed through legislative hearings. A reason put forth by the DOC is that the facility needs about $35 million in repairs. A review of exactly what is needed to bring the facility up to standards for a minimum security prison should be conducted, as well as a review of other expenses and potential uses for the facility, such as taking it back to a mental health facility.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections has a lot of questions to answer, and the consensus of Northwest Oklahoma officials and stakeholders is they’re not going to let this closure occur without a fight, and rightly so.
There is too much at stake to do otherwise.
