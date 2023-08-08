Congratulations to Brent Price, who this week was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
Price, who joins his older brother Mark in the hall, played college basketball at South Caroline and the University of Oklahoma before embarking on an 11-year career in the NBA.
Among his sports highlights are scoring the second-most points in a game in OU history — 56 against Loyola Marymount — and hitting an NBA record 13 straight three-pointers. Four players have since tied that mark, but none have broken it.
As successful as Price was on the court, he’s been even more successful off it, and Enid has benefitted greatly from that success.
He passed up opportunities to do other things because he wanted to spend time with his family.
As he said in a recent article in the Enid News & Eagle: “I didn’t want to miss any of my kids and the things that they do. I didn’t want to travel anymore. I wanted to enjoy them growing up and their activities. I’ve had a blessed life.”
With that, he stayed in Enid after his NBA career ended. He, brother Matt and Seth Jenkins operate Jenkins & Price, an industrial supply company.
Price was blessed with great athletic ability, but he and the Price family have remained grounded in community and faith and are a great blessing to the Enid community and Oklahoma.
While NBA players often are seen as role models, some of the “role models” out there are sometimes cringeworthy in their comments and behaviors. Not so with Price and his family.
