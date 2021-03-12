Were you aware that Oklahoma is the only state that does not require children over the age of 8 to wear a seat belt in the backseat of a vehicle? Current state law only requires children under the age of 8 to buckle up in the backseat.
The Enid News & Eagle editorialized about this issue a year ago when a law to fix that loophole was introduced. The Oklahoma Senate passed a measure this week that requires children ages 8-17 buckle up in the backseat. It now goes before the House.
This law is really a no-brainer. Yet in previous sessions, this bill has failed to advance for passage of both houses.
Advocates from AAA, Safe Kids Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy have all come out in favor of this legislation. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury death for children ages 5 to 19. Oklahoma requires the driver, front seat passenger and child passengers under the age of 8 to wear a seat belt, but has no requirements on the books for children ages 8 to 17.
We know seat belts are effective in saving lives, and this proposed law is simple common sense. We hope House members move swiftly to pass this bill and that Gov. Kevin Stitt signs it.
