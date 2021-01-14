Oklahoma Blood Institute needs your help. The people who rely on blood products need your help.
Weather and post-holiday schedules traditionally hurt donations this time of year. Now, we have to add the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means donations are down, but the need still is there. It’s always there.
OBI serves more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities across the state, including St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, relying on approximately 1,200 volunteer blood donors per day to meet the needs of patients.
Trauma patients, people with cancer and people with life-threatening blood disorders need those donors. Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals, with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the United States. The blood for those transfusions comes from all of us — not superheroes, just ordinary men and women who are doing something heroic.
Donating blood is a relatively painless way to help your fellow man. Every blood donation potentially saves three lives, and all you have to do is lie there with a needle in your arm.
All blood products are needed, including whole blood, plasma, platelets and convalescent plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing, but walk-ins will be accepted as schedules allow. CDC guidelines will be followed at all donor centers and mobile drives.
We encourage everyone who can to contact OBI’s Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, to schedule an appointment. You can call (580) 233-9323, go online at obi.org or call (877) 340-8777 to schedule an appointment.
Save a life. Please give.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.