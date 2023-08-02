Our community is fortunate to have such a great relationship with higher education in the form of local campuses of Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College.
That relationship was at the fore again this week with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Mackie Planetarium at NOC Enid.
A large audience turned out Tuesday to see the new projector system that enhances the capabilities of the planetarium.
“The new projection system looks three dimensional and is very effective in making you feel like you are in the projection,” said Fritz Osell, NOC astronomy professor emeritus. “The new projector is far beyond what I expected. The advance in technology over the years has been amazing.”
Funding for the new projector system came from a NASA grant, thanks to the hard work of Frankie Wood-Black, division chair of Engineering, Physical Sciences and Process Technology, as well as a generous donation from the Mackie Family. Bert and Janice Mackie have been longtime supporters, with the planetarium being named for them in 2011, after the family made a donation for equipment in the facility.
The planetarium and observatory at NOC are great for students at the school, but members of the Enid community also are able to take advantage.
Osell opens the planetarium to the public the first Tuesday of every month for a presentation, although, this month, the show has been changed to 7 p.m. Thursday because of the ribbon cutting.
There is no charge, but the planetarium accepts donations of nonperishable food items for Our Daily Bread and Loaves & Fishes.
We congratulate NOC Enid on this new equipment and we encourage members of the community to go out to the free show.
